Ep.158: Perishable goods such as food soon to be banned by Australia Post

Italian

SFX





Gourmet Life si occupa di alcuni dei migliori cibi del mondo sul mercato.





Confezioni di caviale, tartufi e funghi vengono inviati ai clienti in tutto il paese al ritmo di 30-40 confezioni al giorno.





Si tratta di una storia di successo nostrana, che il proprietario Josh Rea ora teme sia in pericolo di venire rovinata da un divieto sulle spedizioni di beni deperibili.





“Unfortunately Australia Post has given us no option other than to not use their service. It's going to have a huge impact on how we get a refrigerated product like caviar or truffles to the end user.”





Josh sovrappone i suo prodotti con pacchetti di gel ghiacciato in cassette frigo, spedendole poi con Express Post.





Ma dal 1 luglio le consegne saranno possibili solo tramite corriere, in che secondo lui metterà molti clienti regionali fuori portata.





“They're not going to understand why we can’t provide a small truffle or a tin of caviar out to them because they don't understand Australia Post will be cancelling this service.”





Nel frattempo l'azienda Junee Liquorice & Chocolate bella regione Riverina nel New South Wales rischia di subire perdite di posti di lavoro.





La direttrice generale Rhiannon Druce racconta che in un paesino isolato regionale ci si affida massicciamente ad Australia Post.





“Honestly it’s going to be huge, we have full time packing and dispatching staff, in Easter alone we did 2,000 online orders in two weeks.”





Rihannon dichiara che quando il COVID ha bloccato il turismo, le vendite online sono state la loro ancora di salvataggio.





“We're a rural tourism facility that has just gone through a pandemic where people weren't travelling or visiting NSW and we honestly thought that online was the saviour, the light at the end of the tunnel; now this is potentially getting taken away.”





In una dichiarazione, Australia Post ha affermato che:





"A causa delle complesse condizioni per la sicurezza e le regolamentazioni degli alimenti che variano da stato a territorio, Australia Post interromperà il trasporto di certi tipi di alimenti dal 30 giugno 2021".





"Ci rendiamo conto dell'impatto di questa decisione su molti produttori e siamo al momento in discussione con i nostri clienti e gli enti normativi dell'industria per stabilire il percorso da seguire."





Ma senza un'alternativa, l'Ombudsman per la piccola impresa Bruce Billson teme che le conseguenze potrebbero essere devastanti.





“Just making a unilateral declaration that the rug is going to be pulled out from underneath those businesses that rely on Australia Post we think we can do better than that.”





I dati di Australia Post mostrano che le vendite online sono cresciute l'anno scorso di più del 57 per cento rispetto al 2019, spinte da un aumento enorme nel commercio di "alimenti e alcool",





Le parti interessate stanno chiedendo ad Australia Post di posticipare il suo termine massimo per il divieto alle consegne e di incontrarsi con gli enti normativi per trovare una situazione.

English

SFX





Gourmet Life deal with some of the finest foods on the market.





Packages of caviar, truffles and mushrooms are sent to customers across the country at a rate of 30-40 boxes per day.





It’s a home grown success story, that owner Josh Rea now fears is in danger of being derailed by a ban on posting perishables





“Unfortunately Australia Post has given us no option other than to not use their service. It's going to have a huge impact on how we get a refrigerated product like caviar or truffles to the end user.”





He layers his products with frozen gel packs in cooler boxes, sending them out via Express Post.





But from July 1 deliveries will only be possible via courier, which he says will put many regional customers out of reach





“They're not going to understand why we can’t provide a small truffle or a tin of caviar out to them because they don't understand Australia Post will be cancelling this service.”





Meanwhile the Junee Liquorice & Chocolate factory in the Riverina region of New South Wales could be facing job losses.





General manager Rhiannon Druce says in an isolated regional town, they rely heavily on Australia Post





“Honestly it’s going to be huge, we have full time packing and dispatching staff, in Easter alone we did 2,000 online orders in two weeks.”





She says when COVID shut down tourism, online sales became their life line





“We're a rural tourism facility that has just gone through a pandemic where people weren't travelling or visiting NSW and we honestly thought that online was the saviour, the light at the end of the tunnel; now this is potentially getting taken away.”





In a statement, Australia Post said:





“Due to the complex food safety and regulatory requirements differing across states and territories, Australia Post will discontinue the carriage of certain foods from 30 June 2021.”





"We understand the impact of this decision on many producers and we are currently working with our customers and industry regulators to determine a path forward."





But without an alternative, Small Business Ombudsman Bruce Billson fears the consequences could be devastating.





“Just making a unilateral declaration that the rug is going to be pulled out from underneath those businesses that rely on Australia Post we think we can do better than that.”





Australia Post figures show online sales grew more than 57 per cent last year compared with 2019, driven by a huge spike in "food and liquor" trade.





Stakeholders are calling on Australia Post to push back its delivery ban deadline, and meet with regulators on a solution.





Report by Abby Dinham

