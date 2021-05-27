Ep.163: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Il Victoria inizierà un lockdown di sette giorni, mentre vengono identificati oltre 10mila contatti di casi positivi





** Una storica decisione giudiziaria impone al gigante petrolifero Royal Dutch Shell di tagliare le emissioni





***





Il governo del Victoria ha annunciato che lo stato inizierà un lockdown di sette giorni per interrompere le infezioni a partire dalle 11:59pm di giovedì 27 maggio.





La decisione segue il ritrovamento da parte del ministero della salute del Victoria di 11 nuovi casi di infezione da COVID-19, trovati tra oltre 40mila tamponi effettuati nelle ultime 24 ore.





Si tratta del maggior numero di test effettuati in un giorno dall’inizio della pandemia.





Un cluster nel nord di Melbourne è cresciuto a 26 infezioni e una persona si trova in terapia intensiva in ospedale.





Il premier facente funzione James Merlino ha reso noto che ci sono cinque ragioni essenziali che permettono ai residenti di uscire dalle loro abitazioni nel corso della prossima settimana.





"Shopping for necessary goods or services. Authorised work or permitted education. Exercise, a 2 hour limit with one other person. Care giving, compassionate and medical reasons. They are the existing four as we know and understand from previous circuit breaker lockdowns. There is a fifth reason why you can leave your home and that is to get vaccinated. I can't stress this enough."





***





Il Victoria sta iniziando il suo quarto lockdown dall'inizio della pandemia di coronavirus.





Il precedente nel febbraio di quest'anno è durato cinque giorni.





Il secondo lockdown è avvenuto nel 2020 ed è durato 112 giorni.





La sindaca della City of Melbourne Sally Capp ha dichiarato che la sua città continua a soffrire.





"This latest breakout is causing so much frustration and anxiety in Melbourne. On Tuesday as news spread, we saw our foot traffic immediately decrease almost 10 per cent. On Wednesday our foot traffic was down 50 per cent. So we are already seeing those impacts and loss of confidence as a result of the outbreak. I know from our perspective that imp[act on livelihoods and what it does to the city has a long lag effect as well."





Ci sono al momento quasi 80 siti a rischio esposizione e 196 centri operativi per i tamponi in tutto lo stato.





La professoressa Rhonda Stuart, a capo del centro di controllo infezioni della Monash Health, ha reso noto che i centri dove si eseguono i tamponi sono stati aumentati per andare incontro alle esigenze.





"There are more testing sites opening up in the next day or so to cope with this demand. It is amazing demand actually and it shows Melburnians responding as they should. We need to be really careful over the next few days. We need to do all the right things: distance, wear masks and do all our contact tracing. And more importantly, people need to get vaccinated. This is a really good warning."





***





Un tribunale olandese ha pronunciato una sentenza storica che obbliga il gigante petrolifero Shell a ridurre significativamente le sue emissioni di gas serra.





L'azione legale era stata intentata da attivisti climatici e ora la compagnia è costretta a ridurre le emissioni di anidride carbonica del 45 per cento dei livelli del 2019 entro il 2030.





Shell ha annunciato il ricorso in appello contro la sentenza.





L'avvocato Roger Cox ha dichiarato che questa decisione spiana la strada ad azioni legali simili in tutto il mondo contro aziende energetiche.





"This is a groundbreaking verdict, as far as I am concerned. It's the first time in the world that a large multinational CO2 polluter like Royal Dutch Shell is ordered by the court to do its share in avoiding dangerous climate change. We expect that this will have a ripple effect against other multinational oil and gas companies and coal companies in the world."

English

** Victoria to enter a seven day lockdown as more than 10,000 contacts of positive cases are identified...





** A landmark court order instructs oil giant Royal Dutch Shell to slash emissions..





***





The Victorian government has announced the state will enter a seven-day circuit breaker lockdown from 11:59pm, Thursday 27 May.





It comes after Victoria's Health department detected 11 new COVID-19 infections from more than 40,00 tests in the past 24 hours.





That marks among the highest days of tests conducted in a day since the pandemic began.





A COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne's north has grown to 26 infections and one person is in intensive care in hospital.





Acting Premier James Merlino says there are five essential reasons which allow residents to leave their homes over the next week.





"Shopping for necessary goods or services. Authorised work or permitted education. Exercise, a 2 hour limit with one other person. Care giving, compassionate and medical reasons. They are the existing four as we know and understand from previous circuit breaker lockdowns. There is a fifth reason why you can leave your home and that is to get vaccinated. I can't stress this enough."





***





Victoria is entering its fourth lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began.





The state's previous one lasted for five days in February this year.





The second lockdown was during 2020 and lasted 112 days.





City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp says her city continues to suffer.





"This latest breakout is causing so much frustration and anxiety in Melbourne. On Tuesday as news spread, we saw our foot traffic immediately decrease almost 10 per cent. On Wednesday our foot traffic was down 50 per cent. So we are already seeing those impacts and loss of confidence as a result of the outbreak. I know from our perspective that imp[act on livelihoods and what it does to the city has a long lag effect as well."





There are now almost 80 exposure sites, and 196 operational testing sites across the state.





Professor Rhonda Stuart, the head of infection control at Monash Health, says testing sites are being expanded to meet the demand.





"There are more testing sites opening up in the next day or so to cope with this demand. It is amazing demand actually and it shows Melburnians responding as they should. We need to be really careful over the next few days. We need to do all the right things: distance, wear masks and do all our contact tracing. And more importantly, people need to get vaccinated. This is a really good warning."





***





A Dutch court has handed down a landmark ruling for the oil giant Shell to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.





Climate activists launched the action and now the company must slash carbon dioxide emissions 45 per cent by 2030 from 2019 levels.





Shell said it would appeal against the decision.





Lawyer Roger Cox says the decision paves the way for similar legal action against energy firms around the world.





"This is a groundbreaking verdict, as far as I am concerned. It's the first time in the world that a large multinational CO2 polluter like Royal Dutch Shell is ordered by the court to do its share in avoiding dangerous climate change. We expect that this will have a ripple effect against other multinational oil and gas companies and coal companies in the world."





Report by Greg Dyett

