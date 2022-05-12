Ep.211: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Un uomo arrestato dopo il ritrovamento di un corpo con milioni di dollari in cocaina a Newcastle





** Sconfitto negli Stati Uniti un disegno di legge per la legalizzazione dell’aborto





***





La polizia ha arrestato un uomo nel Queensland durante le indagini sulla morte di un altro uomo nel New South Wales, il cui corpo è stato ritrovato lunedì con 54 chilogrammi di cocaina vicino al porto di Newcastle.





Gli investigatori sospettano che l’uomo deceduto si stesse immergendo per recuperare un quantitativo di droga da una nave nel porto di Newcastle quando ha iniziato ad avere problemi e non ha potuto venire rianimato.





I detective della squadra anti-crimine hanno dichiarato di aver arrestato un uomo nel nord del Queensland mentre stava cercando di imbarcarsi in un volo diretto a Singapore.





Il 62enne è stato incriminato per importazione di grandi quantitativi di droghe proibite in Australia.





***





Le autorità hanno reso noto un rapporto preliminare sull’incidente di elicottero avvenuto a marzo vicino a Mount Disappointment nel Victoria rurale, nel quale sono morti il pilota e quattro passeggeri.





L’Australian Transport Safety Bureau ha dichiarato che le indagini sull’incidente stanno continuando e che non si è ancora giunti ad una conclusione definitiva.





Ma il Chief Commissioner di ATSB Angus Mitchell sostiene che i risultati preliminari stanno iniziando a tratteggiare il quadro di quello che è successo.





"The two helicopters were flying under visual flight rules; that is, flying using visual references rather than instruments. As they approached Mt Disappointment, the pilot of the first helicopter, some three kilometres ahead of the second, reported entering increasing cloud cover and broadcast to the other pilot their intention to turn around. Prior to the accident, flight track data showed the second helicopter conducting a left descending turn."





***





Spostiamoci negli Stati Uniti, dove il disegno di legge per legalizzare l’aborto in tutti gli stati d’America è stato sconfitto in senato tra l’opposizione decisa dei repubblicani.





Il "Women's Health Protection Act" ha ricevuto 11 voti in meno rispetto ai 60 che erano necessari per il dibattito nel senato composto da 100 membri, con tutti i 50 repubblicani a votare per bloccare il disegno di legge, sostenuti da un democratico, il senatore Joe Manchin.





I democratici hanno cercato di scongiurare la imminente decisione della Corte Suprema che secondo le previsioni ribalterà il precedente di quasi 50 anni fa Roe v Wade, che stabilisce il diritto all’aborto per tutta la Nazione.





La vice presidente americana Kamala Harris ha dichiarato che la maggior parte degli americani sostiene il diritto all’aborto e che devono esprimere la loro opinione nella cabina elettorale.





"This vote clearly suggests that the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on this issue... A priority should be to elect pro-choice leaders at the local, the state, and the federal level."

English

** A man arrested after a body was found with millions of dollars worth of cocaine in Newcastle





** A bill to legalise abortion defeated in the United States Senate





***





Police have arrested a man in Queensland as they investigate the death of another man in New South Wales, whose body was found washed up with 54 kilograms of cocaine near the Port of Newcastle on Monday.





Detectives allege the deceased man was diving to retrieve a quantity of drugs from a ship at the Newcastle port when he got into trouble and could not be revived.





Organised crime squad detectives say they have now taken a man into custody in north Queensland as he allegedly attempted to board a plane bound for Singapore.





The 62 year-old has been charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug into Australia.





***





Authorities have released a preliminary report into a helicopter crash near Mount Disappointment in rural Victoria in March that killed the pilot and four passengers.





The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says investigations into the crash are continuing, and no final conclusions have yet been made.





But ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell says preliminary data is beginning to paint a picture of what happened.





"The two helicopters were flying under visual flight rules; that is, flying using visual references rather than instruments. As they approached Mt Disappointment, the pilot of the first helicopter, some three kilometres ahead of the second, reported entering increasing cloud cover and broadcast to the other pilot their intention to turn around. Prior to the accident, flight track data showed the second helicopter conducting a left descending turn."





***





To the US, and legislation to make abortion legal throughout the United States has been defeated in the Senate amid solid Republican opposition.





The "Women's Health Protection Act" was 11 votes short of the 60 votes needed to be fully debated in the 100-member Senate, with all 50 Republicans voting to block the bill, joined by one Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin.





Democrats had sought to head off an impending Supreme Court opinion that is expected to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v Wade precedent that established the national right to abortion.





US vice president Kamala Harris says the majority of Americans support abortion rights, and they need to express that at the ballot box.





"This vote clearly suggests that the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on this issue... A priority should be to elect pro-choice leaders at the local, the state, and the federal level."





Report by Deborah Groarke

