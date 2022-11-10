Ep.237: Muslim women are getting into golf

Italian

GOLF CLUB HITTING THE BALL - GOLF UPSOT





Advertisement

Nel campo da golf Growling Frog a Whittlesea nel Victoria, un gruppo di donne musulmane sta esercitando le loro abilità golfistiche.





Fanno parte di un programma di otto settimane, disegnato per aumentare la partecipazione allo sport per donne e persone dal background culturalmente diverso..





Il responsabile di prodotto di Golf Australia Jayden Zeinstra ritiene che la collaborazione con la comunità sia stata la chiave del successo del programma.





"The golf course here worked really closely with the local council and the council of Whittlesea was working really closely with a local Islamic school and they had a group of Muslim women that were really interested to have a go at golf so they connected, they found a time that suited, they tailored the programme really well to the participants."





Rihana Penitito è una delle partecipanti.





È cresciuta guardando suo padre giocare a golf ma, come la maggior parte delle altre donne, non ha mai preso in mano una mazza da golf, come spiega.





"Ever since growing up, I've seen him going to play golf every Monday. So, he did take me once but I never once picked up a club or anything, I was driving the buggy the whole time. But that was the only experience of golf that I had."





E come le altre, Rihana ha scoperto il programma grazie ad una pubblicità alla scuola dei figli.





Racconta che iscriversi è stato qualcosa che non avrebbe nemmeno mai sognato, con numerosi benefici psicologici e fisici.





"We were able to know each other more, form friendships, and learn about the program and learn about golf and actually finding out there's much more benefits out there offering to us as women who are not going to work or who are stay at home mums who don't really have exposure to sports and games."





Dania Sarraj è un altro membro.





Si è trasferita di recente in Australia dalla Nuova Zelanda e racconta che il programma è stato un bel modo per farle conoscere la sua nuova comunità.





"It was a good opportunity for me to meet with new friends and and like know new parents here in the same school. So I know many friends from coming to here."





Dania ha conosciuto il golf tramite i suoi figli ma non aveva mai provato lo sport.





Ora incoraggia tutti a fare un tentativo.





"Playing golf is very good for our mental health. And it makes me more relaxed and stress free. I believe that playing golf, it reduces the stress from our body, so I I advise everyone to try and play golf."





Il programma deriva dal progetto in tutto il Paese “Get into Golf” di Golf Australia, che fornisce classi da principianti per coinvolgere tutti gli adulti.





Le classi sono offerte in oltre 300 circoli di golf nel Paese e lo scorso anno 10mila persone hanno partecipato all’iniziativa, l’80% di esse donne.





La professionista PGA Janette Borgolotto è stata l’insegnante di queste donne nel corso del programma,





Spera che programmi come questo cambino la percezione della gente sul golf.





"Definitely, it is a male dominated sport and even in the coaching ranks, it's very male dominated, but it's nice to have more women getting involved in it now, there's more coaches available as far as women go. I feel it is my responsibility to try and get more women involved in golf and to try and get people out there and more active. And it's a sport that you can play at any age. So that's what's so great about golf."



English

GOLF CLUB HITTING THE BALL - GOLF UPSOT





Out on the Growling Frog golf course in Whittlesea, Victoria, a group of Muslim women are practising their golf skills.





They were part of an eight week program, aiming to increase participation of the sport for women and people from culturally and diverse backgrounds.





Golf Australia product manager Jayden Zeinstra says community collaboration was key to the program’s success.





"The golf course here worked really closely with the local council and the council of Whittlesea was working really closely with a local Islamic school and they had a group of Muslim women that were really interested to have a go at golf so they connected, they found a time that suited, they tailored the programme really well to the participants."





One of those participants is Rihana Penitito.





She grew up watching her dad play golf but, like most of the other women, she had never picked up a golf club as Rihana explains.





"Ever since growing up, I've seen him going to play golf every Monday. So, he did take me once but I never once picked up a club or anything, I was driving the buggy the whole time. But that was the only experience of golf that I had."





Just like the others, Rihana found out about the program through an advertisement at her children's school.





She says it's something she never would have dreamed of signing up for and it's come with a number of emotional and physical benefits.





"We were able to know each other more, form friendships, and learn about the program and learn about golf and actually finding out there's much more benefits out there offering to us as women who are not going to work or who are stay at home mums who don't really have exposure to sports and games."





Dania Sarraj is another member.





She recently moved to Australia from New Zealand and says the program was a great way for her to get to know her new community.





"It was a good opportunity for me to meet with new friends and and like know new parents here in the same school. So I know many friends from coming to here."





Dania was introduced to golf through her sons but never tried the sport out herself.





She now encourages everyone to have a go.





"Playing golf is very good for our mental health. And it makes me more relaxed and stress free. I believe that playing golf, it reduces the stress from our body, so I I advise everyone to try and play golf."





The program stems from Golf Australia’s country wide “Get into Golf” project, providing beginner classes for all adults to get involved.





They are offered at more than 300 golf clubs around the country and in the last year, ten-thousand people have taken part with 80 per cent of those being women.





PGA professional Janette Borgolotto coached the women over the course of the program.





She hopes programs like these will change people’s perceptions around golf.





"Definitely, it is a male dominated sport and even in the coaching ranks, it's very male dominated, but it's nice to have more women getting involved in it now, there's more coaches available as far as women go. I feel it is my responsibility to try and get more women involved in golf and to try and get people out there and more active. And it's a sport that you can play at any age. So that's what's so great about golf."





Report by Francesca De Nuccio



