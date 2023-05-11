Ep. 263: How to train your sheepdog; program offers teens new pathways out of trouble

English

“Let's get Skrilla up and she did it real easy”





A sheep dog leaves a teenagers hands, runs and jumps over a two-metre-high rail.





“So life can be full of distractions and these guys are all just keeping their focus. Yes! Great jump there from Girl.”





The RuffTracks teenagers and their dogs are centre stage at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.





17 year-old Holly and her dog Skrilla “sk-rill-ah” are among them.





“She is just an amazing dog, she can do so many things and I think just training her up is so cool. She can do sheep herding, she is one of the best sheep herders in Ruff-Track, and she is getting there at high jump. She is my responsibility, gives me a reason to wake up in the morning.”





The youngsters spend 10 weeks building up to shows like this, training with their dog day in, day out, all day long.





In turn, the dogs teach the children responsibility, compassion and conflict resolution and they're always there to listen.





“She's someone to talk to, and I don't really have anyone to talk to so I can talk to her. She is a really good listener. [Reporter:] 'Has your confidence changed?' 'I would never have done this ages ago, not even ages ago, really even a couple of months ago. It is amazing that i can do it and I am really proud of myself.'”





This is one of four sheep dog programs run across the country, funded by donations.





For many of the teenagers these programs are a positive outlet.





Some struggle with severe mental health issues.





Others have been on the wrong side of the law.





Guiding the teenagers through their problems is social worker David Graham.





“A lot of this attention-seeking behaviour is because they want to be heard they want to be seen. They don't want to be pushed down and when you are a teenager going through a really tough time you just need to be heard - and dogs see you. They will look at you and they will look into your soul and say 'I see you'.”





The results are convincing.





“We do whatever it takes, however long it takes. But on average we see incredible changes in violence, reduction in police contact within the first week. By week three they literally are a new kid.”





The program develops more than life skills, as working with animals alters brain chemistry.





Sam King is a psychologist with Therapy Dogs Australia.





“We do know that being around animals can do things like reduce our Cortisol, which is our stress. So if we're having that reduction in our stress hormones, that can give you the little boost that you need to take on the challenge of talking to other people.”





The pathway out of the program is either going back to full time school or starting employment.



Italian

“Let's get Skrilla up and she did it real easy”





Un cane pastore lascia la mano di un adolescente, corre e salta oltre un ostacolo di due metri.





“So life can be full of distractions and these guys are all just keeping their focus. Yes! Great jump there from Girl.”





I ragazzi del RuffTracks ed i loro cani sono l’attrazione di punta del Sydney Royal Easter Show.





La diciassettenne Holly ed il suo cane Skrilla sono tra questi.





“She is just an amazing dog, she can do so many things and I think just training her up is so cool. She can do sheep herding, she is one of the best sheep herders in Ruff-Track, and she is getting there at high jump. She is my responsibility, gives me a reason to wake up in the morning.”





I giovani passano 10 settimane a preparare esibizioni come questa, allenandosi con il proprio cane giorno dopo giorno, per tutto il giorno.





In cambio, i cani insegnano ai ragazzi la responsabilità, la compassione e la risoluzione dei conflitti, e sono sempre lì pronti ad ascoltare.





“She's someone to talk to, and I don't really have anyone to talk to so I can talk to her. She is a really good listener. [Reporter:] 'Has your confidence changed?' 'I would never have done this ages ago, not even ages ago, really even a couple of months ago. It is amazing that i can do it and I am really proud of myself'.”





Questo è uno dei quattro programmi con i cani pastore che sono attivi in tutta Australia, sovvenzionati da delle donazioni.





Per molti di questi adolescenti questi programmi sono uno sfogo benefico.





Alcuni combattono con seri problemi di salute mentale.





Altri invece hanno avuto dei guai con la legge.





A guidare questi ragazzi attraverso i loro problemi è l’assistente sociale David Graham.





“A lot of this attention-seeking behaviour is because they want to be heard they want to be seen. They don't want to be pushed down and when you are a teenager going through a really tough time you just need to be heard — and dogs see you. They will look at you and they will look into your soul and say 'I see you'.”





I risultati sono incoraggianti.





“We do whatever it takes, however long it takes. But on average we see incredible changes in violence, reduction in police contact within the first week. By week three they literally are a new kid.”





Il programma sviluppa qualcosa di più delle competenze di vita, visto che lavorare con gli animali altera la chimica cerebrale.





Sam King è una psicologa di Therapy Dogs Australia.





“We do know that being around animals can do things like reduce our Cortisol, which is our stress. So if we're having that reduction in our stress hormones, that can give you the little boost that you need to take on the challenge of talking to other people.”





Gli sbocchi al termine del programma sono ritornare a scuola a tempo pieno, oppure iniziare a lavorare.





Report by SBS News.





Ascolta SBS Italian tutti i giorni, dalle 8am alle 10am.



