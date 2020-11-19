From Adelaide to Sydney, race against the clock to beat the lockdown

Vittoria Stella ed il partner Mattia Collini.

Source: Supplied

A holiday in Adelaide turned out adventurous for a couple of Italians from Sydney, frantically trying to get back to New South Wales before the state's lockdown begun.

Vittoria Stella tells SBS Italian how her holiday was abruptly cut short and how she managed to  get back to Sydney from Adelaide, ahead of the state's lockdown.
Vittoria Stella ed il partner Mattia Collini all'arrivo all'aeroporto di Sydney. Source: Supplied
Da Adelaide a Sydney, corsa contro il tempo per battere il lockdown

19/11/2020
