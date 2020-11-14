"LibrInsieme Book Club" gathers Italian book lovers in Australia

LibrInsieme Book Club

Source: Dante Alighieri Society Sydney

Every book will be discussed during three group video calls.

"LibrInsieme Book Club" is a brand new group of book lovers, coordinated by the Sydney Dante Alighieri Society.

Bob Farotto is one of the organisers and tells SBS Italian everything about this initiative.

