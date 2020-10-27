The impact of the pandemic in the Third World "should make us reflect on our frustrations"

Chiesa timor est

Un addetto alle pulizie impegnato nella sanificazione di una chiesa di Dili, capitale di Timor Est Source: Antonio Dasiparu

Non-governmental organizations operating in developing countries face unprecedented logistical difficulties to achieve their goals and fulfill their humanitarian mission in times of pandemic. We talked about it with Federico Marcon, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Philanthropy at WaterAid Australia.

Marcon also put into perspective the dissatisfaction and frustrations that the lockdown has brought to so-called First World countries - such as Australia and Italy - underlining how conditions are much more dramatic in some parts of the planet.

