Ep.191: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

Italian

** Il New South Wales registra il suo più alto numero di casi di COVID-19 giornalieri, a pochi giorni da Natale





** Per la prima volta al mondo una pillola contro il coronavirus viene approvata negli Stati Uniti





Il New South Wales ha registrato 5,715 nuovi casi di COVID-19 acquisiti localmente e un decesso.





Il premier statale Dominic Perrottet annuncerà il ritorno dei check-in con il QR code obbligatori, mentre i centri dove si effettuano i tamponi continuano ad essere sotto pressione nello Stato.





Il governo statale inoltre fornirà via posta i test anti-genici rapidi, ma sembra che Perrottet non voglia spingersi fino alla reintroduzione dell’obbligo delle mascherine nei locali al chiuso, nonostante New South Wales Health abbia invitato tutti ad indossarle in circostanze ad alto rischio.





Nel frattempo il Victoria ha registrato 2,005 nuovi casi di COVID acquisiti localmente.e 10 decessi.





Il Queensland ha registrato 369 nuovi casi acquisiti localmente di COVID-19.





Sono stati effettuati oltre 33,000 tamponi nell’ultimo periodo preso in esame, con una persona in ospedale con condizioni sanitarie pre-esistenti.





La premier dello Stato Annastacia Palaszczuk ha espresso preoccupazioni per il basso tasso di vaccinazione nella Gold Coast.





Ha dichiarato di attendersi un aumento dei casi nei giorni di Capodanno.





"So today we have 369 new cases. These cases are going to escalate and this virus is across Queensland. It is now in the Banana Shire, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns, Central Queensland, Gold Coast, Gympie, Ipswich, Logan, Maranoa, Mareeba, Moreton Bay, Noosa, Redland, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville and the Whitsundays."





I nuovi casi seguono l’introduzione oggi in Queensland di nuovi obblighi riguardanti le mascherine per cinema, teatri e staff del settore dell’ospitalità.





Le autorità sanitarie negli Stati Uniti stanno autorizzando la prima pillola contro il COVID-19.





La Food and Drug Administration americana ha approvato il Paxlovid, un medicinale prodotto dalla Pfizer che può essere assunto a casa dalle persone sopra i 12 anni e che vanta la diminuzione del 90 per cento del rischio di ospedalizzazione e morte per i pazienti ad alto rischio che mostrano i sintomi iniziali.





Gli Stati Uniti al momento stanno subendo un aumento di infezioni da coronavirus con la variante Omicron, con timori crescenti che possa sopraffare il sistema ospedaliero.





Anche un medicinale simile dell’azienda farmaceutica Merck presto potrebbe ricevere l’autorizzazione.

English

** New South Wales records its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, just days out from Christmas





** A world-first coronavirus pill receives approval in the United States





New South Wales has recorded 5,715 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, and one death.





State Premier Dominic Perrottet is expected to announce the return of mandatory QR-code check-ins as testing clinics continue to be overwhelmed in the state.





The state government is also set to provide free rapid antigen tests in the mail, but it seems Mr Perrottet won't go so far as to re-introduce mask mandates at indoor venues despite New South Wales Health urging people to wear them in high-risk settings.





Meanwhile, Victoria has recorded 2,005 new COVID cases and 10 deaths.





Queensland has recorded 369 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.





Over 33,000 tests were conducted in the latest reporting period with one person in hospital who has underlying health conditions.





State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is raising concerns about low vaccination rates on the Gold Coast.





She says she expects to see cases rise over New Year's.





"So today we have 369 new cases. These cases are going to escalate and this virus is across Queensland. It is now in the Banana Shire, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns, Central Queensland, Gold Coast, Gympie, Ipswich, Logan, Maranoa, Mareeba, Moreton Bay, Noosa, Redland, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville and the Whitsundays."





It comes as Queensland today introduced new mask requirements for cinemas, theatres and hospitality staff.





Health regulators in the United States are authorising the first pill against COVID-19.





America's Food and Drug Administration has approved Paxlovid, a Pfizer-manufactured drug that can be taken at-home by people aged 12 and over and boasts a 90 per cent decreased risk of hospitalisation and death for high-risk patients with early symptoms.





It comes as the U-S is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections of the Omicron variant, with fears it could overwhelm the hospital system.





A similar drug from pharmaceutical company Merck is soon expected to receive authorisation as well.





Report by Peter Theodosiou

