SBS Italian

Italian Radio
Contact Us
Sydney
SBS Audio Sydney
Locked Bag 028
Crows Nest
NSW 1585
Australia
Tel: 1800 500 727
SBS Audio Sydney
Locked Bag 028
Crows Nest
NSW 1585
Australia
Tel: 1800 500 727
Melbourne
SBS Audio Melbourne
Locked Bag 294
South Melbourne
Vic 3205
Australia
Tel: 1800 500 727
SBS Audio Melbourne
Locked Bag 294
South Melbourne
Vic 3205
Australia
Tel: 1800 500 727
SBS Codes of Practice
The SBS Code of Practice (Code) sets out the principles and policies SBS uses to guide its content to ensure that SBS maintains the highest standards of editorial independence and integrity. It details SBS’s obligations regarding matters such as accuracy for factual content, impartiality and balance in our news and current affairs, scheduling of content, advertising and complaints handling.
The SBS Code of Practice (Code) sets out the principles and policies SBS uses to guide its content to ensure that SBS maintains the highest standards of editorial independence and integrity. It details SBS’s obligations regarding matters such as accuracy for factual content, impartiality and balance in our news and current affairs, scheduling of content, advertising and complaints handling.