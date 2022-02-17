Ep.199: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

** Il New South Wales costruirà la più grande batteria nell’emisfero meridionale”, mentre lo Stato continua a allontanarsi dall’energia generata dal carbone





** Il Victoria annuncia il ritiro di numerose restrizioni rimaste in vigore legate al COVID





***





Il governo del New South Wales ha annunciato di voler costruire una batteria di trasmissione da 700 megawatt, come parte della sua risposta alla chiusura di diverse centrali elettriche generate a carbone nello Stato.





Origin Energy anticiperà di sette anni la chiusura della più grande centrale elettrica a carbone a Eraring, a sud di Newcastle, dopo annunci simili per gli stabilimenti di Liddell e Bayswater dell’A-G-L.





Il governo statale ha dichiarato che la nuova batteria diventerà operativa prima della chiusura di Eraring nel 2025, e renderà disponibile più energia nel sistema.





Il ministro del Tesoro del New South Wales Matt Kean ha dichiarato che diventerà la più grande batteria nell’emisfero meridionale.





"But I want to be very clear, to the families and businesses at home, the plan was developed in response to the closure of Eraring will ensure that we keep the lights on, put downward pressure is on that and ensure that our system is stronger than it was before today's decision. "





***





Il Victoria ritirerà molte delle sue restrizioni per il coronavirus restanti, mentre lo Stato assiste alla costante diminuzione dell’ondata Omicron.





Sono morte nel Victoria altre nove persone con COVID-19, mentre il ricoveri in ospedale rimangono stabili a 401 persone, molte di meno rispetto al picco dell’ondata.





Dalle 6 di domani, verranno rimossi i limiti di capienza nelle strutture dell’ospitalità e dell’intrattenimento, mentre verranno eliminate le richieste di check in con Q-R Code nei negozi, in scuole, asili ed altri luoghi di lavoro.





Il premier Daniel Andrews ha dichiarato che i viaggiatori internazionali che non sono completamente vaccinati dovranno rimanere in quarantena per sette giorni invece che 14.





"This is exactly what we said we would do, we would have a rules for no longer moment than we needed. Despite some of the games, despite some of the nonsense about the staff, it is irrational, it is about safety, it's about science and is about asked doing exactly what we said we would do. Keep people safe, do everything we could to manage the very significant pressure in our health system but also, normalise this push through a very difficult barrier to make this in every way as normal a year as possible."





***





Il regolatore medico australiano ha approvato in misura provvisoria il vaccino contro il COVID-19 Moderna per l’uso per i bambini tra i sei e gli 11 anni.





La Therapeutic Goods Administration ha reso noto che i bambini dovrebbero ricevere due dosi di Moderna, intervallate da quattro settimane.





Sarà necessaria un’approvazione finale concessa dall’Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.





Oltre un milione di bambini di età tra i cinque e gli 11 anni hanno ricevuto la loro prima dose di vaccino contro il COVID-19, o oltre il 48% del gruppo d’età.

** New South Wales to build the "biggest battery in the Southern Hemisphere" as the state continues to move away from coal-fired power generation





** Victoria announces its winding back many of its remaining COVID restrictions





***





The New South Wales Government has announced it will build a 700 megawatt transmission battery as part of its response to the closure of several coal-fired power stations in the state.





Origin Energy will bring forward the closure of Australia's biggest coal fired power station at Eraring, south of Newcastle, by seven years, following similar announcements for A-G-L's Liddell and Bayswater facilities.





The State Government says the new battery will be in place before the closure of Eraring in 2025 and will free up more electricity in the system.





The New South Wales Treasurer Matt Kean says it will be the biggest battery in the Southern Hemisphere.





"But I want to be very clear, to the families and businesses at home, the plan was developed in response to the closure of Eraring will ensure that we keep the lights on, put downward pressure is on that and ensure that our system is stronger than it was before today's decision. "





***





Victoria will wind back many of its remaining Coronavirus restrictions, as the state sees its Omicron wave continue to subside.





A further nine people with COVID-19 have died in Victoria, while hospital admissions remain fairly steady, at 401 people - far fewer than at the wave's peak.





From six o'clock tomorrow, density limits will be removed in hospitality and entertainment venues, while Q-R Code check-in requirements will go in retail settings, schools, child care centres and other workplaces.





Premier Daniel Andrews says international arrivals who aren't fully vaccinated will only need to quarantine for seven days, instead of 14.





"This is exactly what we said we would do, we would have a rules for no longer moment than we needed. Despite some of the games, despite some of the nonsense about the staff, it is irrational, it is about safety, it's about science and is about asked doing exactly what we said we would do. Keep people safe, do everything we could to manage the very significant pressure in our health system but also, normalise this push through a very difficult barrier to make this in every way as normal a year as possible."





***





Australia's medical regulator has provisionally approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged six to 11.





The Therapeutic Goods Administration says children should receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine, spaced four weeks apart.





A final approval will need to be granted by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.





More than one million children aged five to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, or more than 48 per cent of the cohort.





Report by Claire Slattery

