Ep.227: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

** I governi statali e federale finanzieranno 180mila posizioni TAFE addizionali gratuite entro l’anno prossimo





** Una indagine delle Nazioni Unite sugli abusi dei diritti umani in Cina ipotizza che siano stati comessi crimini contro l’umanità





***





I governi statali e federale finanzieranno 180mila posti TAFE ulteriori gratuiti entro l’anno prossimo, nel tentativo di ridurre la carenza di manodopera in Australia.





Il primo ministro Anthony Albanese ha annunciato il programma di formazione nel suo discorso d’apertura durante il primo giorno del summit del governo a Canberra sul lavoro e le professioni.





"In recognition of the urgent challenges facing our nation, we are taking action now with a billion dollar training blitz driven by public TAFE. We want to see more Australians given the skills they need to find good jobs in areas of national priority. And i want this to be the beginning not the end of the progress we see on skills and training over the next two days. "





***





L’Australian Medical Association ha chiesto di rendere pubbliche le raccomandazioni che il National Cabinet ha seguito per rilassare le regole di isolamento per il coronavirus.





Il National Cabinet ha stabilito di ridurre il periodo d’isolamento obbligatorio per il COVID da sette a cinque giorni per le persone che non mostrano sintomi, a partire dal 9 settembre.





Ma la A-M-A ha messo in discussione le basi della decisione, dichiarando che con questo cambiamento delle regole fino ad un terzo delle persone sarà ancora infetta nel momento di rientrare nella comunità.





La ministra della sanità del Victoria Mary-Anne Thomas non ha voluto rilasciare dichiarazioni sul tipo di raccomandazioni che ha ricevuto dai funzionari della sanità pubblica dello Stato sul periodo d’isolamento.





"Well once again I talk with the public health team regularly and consider - continue to receive advice from them and I'll consider the obligations that I have in relation to the decisions that have been taken by national cabinet. "





***





Un’indagine delle Nazioni Unite sugli abusi dei diritti umani nella provincia dello Xinjiang in Cina ha rivelato che diverse pratiche nella regione potrebbero essere definite come crimini contro l’umanità.





La responsabile uscente per i diritti umani delle Nazioni Unite Michelle Bachelet ha rivelato i ritrovamenti in un atteso rapporto, a seguito della sua visita nella regione della Cina occidentale a maggio.





Il rapporto sottolinea la detenzione discriminatoria degli Uyghuri e di altri gruppi etnici a maggioranza musulmana nei cosidetti campi di rieducazione.





Bachelet ha invocato una risposta internazionale urgente sulle accuse di torture e altre violazioni dei diritti nello Xinjiang.





Il rapporto è stato pubblicato poche ore prima che il periodo di quattro anni alle Nazioni Unite della Bachelet terminasse, e la stessa Bachelet ha rivelato di aver subito pressioni da entrambe le parti su quando renderlo pubblico.





La Cina ha cercato di bloccare la pubblicazione del rapporto tramite l’ambasciatore del Paese alle Nazioni Unite Zhang Jun, che ha dichiarato come il “cosidetto problema dello Xinjiang" sia una “bugia completamente inventata scaturita da motivazioni politiche”.



** State and Federal Governments to fund an additional 180-thousand fee-free TAFE places by next year





** A UN investigation into human rights abuses in China suggests crimes against humanity have occurred





***





State and Federal Governments will fund an additional 180-thousand fee-free TAFE places by next year in a bid to reduce Australia's worker shortage.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced training package in his opening address on the first day of the government's national jobs and skills summit in Canberra.





"In recognition of the urgent challenges facing our nation, we are taking action now with a billion dollar training blitz driven by public TAFE. We want to see more Australians given the skills they need to find good jobs in areas of national priority. And i want this to be the beginning not the end of the progress we see on skills and training over the next two days. "





***





The Australian Medical Association is demanding the advice National Cabinet used to relax Coronavirus isolation rules be made public.





National Cabinet has agreed to reduce the mandatory COVID isolation period from seven to five days for people who don't have symptoms, effective from the 9th of September.





But the A-M-A has questioned the basis of the decision, saying that under the rule change, as many as one third of people will still be infectious when re-entering the community.





Victoria's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has declined to comment on what advice she received on the isolation period from the state's public health officials.





"Well once again I talk with the public health team regularly and consider - continue to receive advice from them and I'll consider the obligations that I have in relation to the decisions that have been taken by national cabinet. "





***





A United Nations investigation into human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province has found some practices in the region could amount to crimes against humanity.





Out-going U-N human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has made the findings in a highly-anticipated report, following her visit to the region in western China in May.





The report highlights the discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in so-called re-education camps.





She calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in Xinjiang.





The report was released just hours before Ms Bachelet's four-year term at the U-N was due to end, and she has revealed she faced pressure on both sides about whether to publish.





China had tried to block the release of the report, with the country's U-N ambassador, Zhang Jun saying the "so-called Xinjiang issue" was a "completely fabricated lie out of political motivations".





