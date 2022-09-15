Ep.229: Carlo III proclamato re

Italian

Il complesso rituale si è tenuto a Londra in una cerimonia che trae le sue radici profonde dalla tradizione.





Advertisement

UPSOT: trumpet, start of speech reading





È stata una giornata immersa in fastosità e antiche cerimonie, che ora stanno affacciandosi nell’era moderna.





Carlo III è stato ufficialmente annunciato come il nuovo monarca della Gran Bretagna all’interno del Palazzo di San James a Londra.





La proclamazione è stata effettuata dal cancelliere del Consiglio Privato Richard Tilbrook.





"With one voice of consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord Charles III."





Il cancelliere ha effettuato la proclamazione di fronte ad un consiglio di ufficiali di alto rango, tra cui i primi ministri del passato e del presente.





"God save the King." //"God save the King!"





Accompagnato dalla moglie e regina consorte Camilla e dal figlio maggiore il principe William, re Carlo stesso poi ha parlato al consiglio.





"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world. In this purpose, I note that I should be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be and that in the discharge of these duties."





Si è trattata della prima proclamazione da quando Elisabetta II è diventata regina nel 1952.





Al tempo c’era già la televisione, ma non venne permessa la trasmissione dell’evento perché vista come fuori luogo rispetto al suo sapore antico.





Per Carlo III invece tutto è stato filmato in diretta e trasmesso in tutto il mondo.





Cannon sound





La proclamazione non lo ha reso re, dato che aveva acquisito il titolo nel momento in cui sua madre era spirata due giorni prima.





Ma si tratta di una tradizione che risale a centinaia di anni fa e che diffonde la notizia di un nuovo monarca in tutto l’impero, in tempi pre-televisione e internet.





Folla da tutta Londra si è materializzata per godersi e celebrare un momento storico che non si vedeva da 70 anni.





Il macchinista ferroviario Jim Russell era tra i membri del pubblico radunatisi per l’appuntamento con la storia.





“It's a once in a lifetime event I think, I always thought she'd live forever the Queen but we can't believe it, still in a state of shock to be honest with you”.





Proclamazioni simili avverranno in tutto il Regno Unito ed il Commonwealth, per diffondere la notizia dell’inizio del regno di Carlo III.



English

The complex ritual took place in London in a ceremony that's deeply rooted in tradition.





UPSOT: trumpet, start of speech reading





It was a day steeped in pomp and ancient ceremony, now entering the modern era.





Charles the Third was first officially announced as Britain's new monarch inside London's St James's Palace.





The proclamation was made by Richard Tilbrook, clerk of the Privy Council.





"With one voice of consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord Charles III."





The clerk made his proclamation in front of a council of high-ranking officials, including Prime Ministers past and present.





"God save the King." //"God save the King!"





Accompanied by his wife and Queen Consort Camilla, and eldest son Prince William, King Charles himself then addressed the council.





"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world. In this purpose, I note that I should be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be and that in the discharge of these duties."





This is the first proclamation since Elizabeth the Second became Queen in 1952.





At the time, television was already around, but it was seen as out of line with the ancient flavour of the event, so no broadcasting was allowed.





For Charles the Third, however, everything was filmed live, and beamed across the world.





Cannon sound





The proclamation doesn't make him King, he acquired the title the moment his mother passed away two days earlier.





But it's a tradition dating back hundreds of years, that spreads the word of the new monarch across the empire, in a time before television and internet.





Crowds across London came out to enjoy and celebrate the historical moment that hadn't been seen in 70 years.





Train driver Jim Russell was among those members of the public who came to witness history.





“It's a once in a lifetime event I think, I always thought she'd live forever the Queen but we can't believe it, still in a state of shock to be honest with you”.





Similar proclamations will happen across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, to spread the word of the beginning of the reign of King Charles the Third.





Report by Julien Oeuillet



