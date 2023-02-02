Ep.249: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

Italian

** Grande dispiegamento di polizia mentre i dimostranti manifestano al funerale del cardinale George Pell,





** Un disegno indigeno sostituirà la regina Elisabetta II nella banconota australiana da cinque dollari





***



La polizia sta mantenendo una zona di sicurezza tra manifestanti e la gente in lutto che sta partecipando al funerale per il cardinale George Pell alla cattedrale di St. Mary a Sydney.





L’ex arcivescovo cattolico di Melbourne e Sydney verrà sepolto giovedì, dopo la sua morte a Roma il mese scorso.





Gli ex primi ministri John Howard e Tony Abbott, insieme al leader dell’opposizione Peter Dutton stanno partecipando alla cerimonia.





Gli organizzatori della protesta hanno accettato di non marciare su College Street direttamente verso la cattedrale, ma hanno ricevuto il permesso di radunarsi pacificamente sull’altro lato della strada.





L’organizzatore della protesta per Community Action For Rainbow Rights, Kim Stern, ha dichiarato che la manifestazione sarà pacifica ma intensa e visible.





"Well it wasn't a surprise to us that the police wanted to deny our right to protest outside of what is a huge political event today. Attended by Peter Dutton and Tony Abbott who want to uphold Pell's vile legacy. We are very happy with the outcome. We have the right to peacefully protest and air our views to support abortion rights, LGBTIQ+ rights and oppose paedophilia that has gone on with the Catholic church."





***



La Reserve Bank of Australia ha deciso di rinnovare la banconota da cinque dollari inserendo un design che onori la cultura e la storia dei First Nations australiani.





Il nuovo design sostituirà il ritratto della scomparsa regina Elisabetta II.





Nell’altro lato della banconota da cinque dollari continuerà ad esserci il parlamento australiano.





La R-B-A si consulterà sulla realizzazione del design con i First Nations australiani.





Parlando alla radio 2-G-B, il leader dell’opposizione Peter Dutton ha criticato la decisione.





"There's no question about this that it's directed by the government and I think it's another attack on our systems, on our society and our institutions. There was obviously significant attacks on Australia Day, people want to change that. There's been an attack on the national anthem, the flag, the name of Australia as we're seeing in other parts of the world."



***



La polizia federale australiana ha annunciato di aver smantellato una grande organizzazione di riciclaggio di denaro che si pensa abbia trasportato all’estero, secondo le stime, 10 miliardi di dollari.





Nove persone sono state incriminate a Sydney, mentre la polizia ha sequestrato oltre 150 milioni in abitazioni di Sydney, contante e articoli di lusso.





L’assistente commissaria della polizia federale Kirsty Schofield ha dichiarato che il gruppo ha spinto diversi gruppi criminali internazionali a riciclare fondi derivati da attività criminali.





"Today I am sending a warning to organised crime groups involved in money laundering activities. You are on our radar. I would also like to reinforce to ordinary individuals who have money held offshore to only use registered and lawful remitters to move their money. Failing to do so may lead to very serious charges."





***

English

** A heavy police presence as protesters rally outside the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell





** An Indigenous design to replace Queen Elizabeth the second on the Australian five dollar bank note





***



Police are maintaining a safety zone between protesters and mourners attending the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney.





The former Catholic archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney is being laid to rest on Thursday, following his death in Rome last month.





Former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton are attending the service.





Protest organisers agreed not to march on College Street directly next to the cathedral, but will be allowed to gather peacefully on the other side of the road.





Protest Organiser for Community Action For Rainbow Rights, Kim Stern, says the rally will be peaceful but vibrant and visible.





"Well it wasn't a surprise to us that the police wanted to deny our right to protest outside of what is a huge political event today. Attended by Peter Dutton and Tony Abbott who want to uphold Pell's vile legacy. We are very happy with the outcome. We have the right to peacefully protest and air our views to support abortion rights, LGBTIQ+ rights and oppose paedophilia that has gone on with the Catholic church."





***



The Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to update the five dollar banknote to feature a new design that honours the culture and history of the First Nations Australians.





This new design will replace the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth the second.





The other side of the five dollar banknote will continue to feature the Australian Parliament.





The R-B-A will consult what the design will look like with First Nations Australians.





Speaking 2-G-B radio, Opposition leader Peter Dutton criticised the move.





"There's no question about this that it's directed by the government and I think it's another attack on our systems, on our society and our institutions. There was obviously significant attacks on Australia Day, people want to change that. There's been an attack on the national anthem, the flag, the name of Australia as we're seeing in other parts of the world."





***



Australian Federal say they've dismantled a large money laundering organisation believed to have moved an estimated 10-billion-dollars offshore.





Nine people have been charged across Sydney, and police seized more than $150 million in Sydney property, cash and luxury items.





Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Kirsty Schofield says the group enabled multiple transnational organised crime groups to launder funds derived from criminal activities.





"Today I am sending a warning to organised crime groups involved in money laundering activities. You are on our radar. I would also like to reinforce to ordinary individuals who have money held offshore to only use registered and lawful remitters to move their money. Failing to do so may lead to very serious charges."





Report by SBS News



