Western Australia, iniziata la costruzione del più grande telescopio al mondo

Handout of the Aperture Array Verification System 2.0 (AAVS2.0), a demonstrator for SKA-Low at the Murchison Radio-astronomy Obervatory in Western Australia. The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will be the largest radio telescope in the world when completed in 2028. Split across South Africa and Australia, with a headquarters in the UK, the facility will address the biggest questions in astrophysics. It will perform the most precise tests of Einstein's theories, and even search for extra-terrestrials. Source: ABACA / Michale Goh/ICRAR-Curtin via ABACAPRESS.COM/PA/Alamy/AAPIMAGE