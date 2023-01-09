Japanese language guided tour, Golden, Rojas, Murakami（Sydney Modern Project 3）

SBS Japanese

Guts (2022) by Samara Golden at the Art Gallery of New South Wales Credit: Iwan Baan, iwan@iwan.com, www.iwan.com

Published 9 January 2023 at 9:20pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Let's ask four Japanese AGNSW volunteer guides about the Sydney Modern Project. This is the third interview of five.

In the audio, Kazuko Chalker, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, talks about its
Japanese language guided tour
at the new building , which was constructed as part of
Sydney Modern Project
(SMP).

Ms Chalker also picked three artworks exhibited at the new building - Guts (Samara Golden), The End of Imagination (Adrián Villar Rojas), and Japan Supernatural (Takashi Murakami).

How long does the guided tour go? What does she think about those three artworks? Let's have a listen.
Let's have a look at our new space at AGNSW（Sydney Modern Project 1）

Yiribana gallery, Yayoi Kusama and Kimsooja （Sydney Modern Project 2）

Kazuko Chalker

Ms Chalker joined AGNSW as a volunteer guide about ten years ago. She wasn't a keen gallery-goer back then, but she thought it would be a great opportunity for her to utilise her expertise in art.

Ms Chalker studied Art at the University of Sydney when she was in 60s. She graduated with honours. Ms Chalker creates artworks in various fields and had a solo exhibition in Sydney.

Japanese guide tours
will be back this January.
Japanese volunteers at AGNSW
Kazuko Chalker (the fifth from the left), one of the Japanese volunteer guides at AGNSW, with Lee Mingwei (the third from the left), Melanie Eastburn (the fourth from the left), and other volunteers. Photo was taken at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Credit: Kazuko Chalker

