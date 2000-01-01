SBS Language
Meet Leila and Ziad | Learn English videos
집에 대해 설명하기| 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 6
가벼운 대화| 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 5
여가 활동| 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 4
직장과 관련된 문자메시지| 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 3
은행 계좌 개설하기 | 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 2
약국 방문하기 | 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 1
