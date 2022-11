23살 서호주 청년 달리기로 퍼스에서 시드니 본다이까지 대륙횡단 성공

Nedd Brockmann reacts after crossing the finish line after running 4000km from Perth to Sydney, at the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney, Monday, October 17, 2022. Electrician Nedd Brockmann is running 4000km from Perth to Sydney with the goal of raising $1 million for the homeless and breaking the world record of 67 days. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE