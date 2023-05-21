SBS Learn English: 에피소드 37 “갈등 털어놓기”

SBS Learn English will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes.





This lesson suits intermediate learners. After listening, scroll down and test your knowledge with our quiz.



Learning notes

Language objective

Asking for help and supporting someone struggling





How to ask a friend if they are okay



I noticed you’ve been withdrawn.

Is there anything wrong?

When you’re ready to talk, I’m here.

How to talk about struggles with kindness and empathy



I’m sorry I’ve been shutting you off lately.

I’m so sorry you’re going through this.

I wish I could make things better.

You’re strong and you’ll get through this.

I’m always here for you.

I can be your shoulder to cry on.

What to say when you are struggling



I’ve been going through a rough patch lately.

I feel so out of depth.

I’ve been struggling.

It’s been a lot.

I just haven’t felt like myself.

It just feels like my world is falling apart.

I feel depressed and anxious.

I need support.

I’m having a hard time.

Colloquial expressions:





I haven’t felt like myself ¸ means you haven’t felt well or isn’t able to behave their usual self.





When someone says my world is falling apart , it means something bad or very serious is happening that causes their life to change.





A shoulder to cry on is someone who listens to someone's problems with care and love.





A rough patch is a difficult period.





To be out of depth means to be in situation that is beyond one's capabilities or understanding.





Vocabulary :





Anxious – to feel worry, nervousness, or unease





Depressed – to feel constantly unhappy





Empathy – the ability to understand and share the feelings of another





Hotline - a special phone number set up for a specific reason





Sympathy – observation and acceptance of what someone else is going through





To open up – to communicate more





To reassure – to remove doubts





To shut off – to isolate or separate from someone





To struggle – to have a hard time





Withdrawn - not wanting to communicate with other people





Cultural information:





It can be difficult to talk about your problems and feelings, but talking with someone you trust can help a lot.





But if you feel that there is no one you can trust with your feelings and problems or if you think you may need more professional help, there are counselling services in Australia you can contact.





Lifeline provides 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.





R U OK? also offers support to prevent suicide and to create a conversation around asking people if they are okay.





If your struggle has to do with family and domestic abuse and, sexual assault, contact the police and ambulance for immediate help at 000, or White Ribbon for 24-hour counselling support.



Transcript:



(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)







Hi, my name is Nikki, and like all of you, I’ve gone through my own struggles, or challenges – both big and small. I’ve learned that whatever my struggles are, it’s always good to be able to talk to someone about them.





In this episode, we’ll learn phrases you can use to support someone or ask for help yourself.





Talking about problems can be hard to do. For some people, finding someone they can trust can be difficult, especially when it comes to uncomfortable issues.







Let’s listen to a conversation between friends Claire and Allan. Claire is going through struggles but finds it difficult to talk to Allan about them.





Allan



Claire, is there anything wrong? I’ve noticed you’ve been a bit withdrawn lately.





Claire



No, nothing’s wrong. I’m okay.





Allan



You know I care about you a lot, right?





Claire



I do, but I don’t feel like talking about it.





Allan



No pressure. When you’re ready to talk, I’ll be here.





Allan felt that something was not right with Claire, so he starts a conversation with her by saying,



I’ve noticed you’ve been a bit withdrawn lately.

To be withdrawn means to not want to communicate with other people.





Whilst Allan thinks that something might be wrong, Claire says that she’s okay. Allan then says these kind words to make sure she feels comfortable to talk,



You know I care about you a lot, right?

These words are very simple but are very important to say.







When a friend or a family member doesn’t want to talk about what they are feeling, it’s always good to remind them how much you care about them.





Saying these kind words will make them feel like they can trust you with their problems.





Other ways of saying you care could be, ‘I’m concerned about you.’ Or ‘I love you very much, so I worry about you.’





Although Allan shows his care for her, Claire still says that she’s not ready to talk. And yes, that’s okay.





Allan understands that Claire doesn’t want to talk and says,



No pressure. When you’re ready to talk, I’ll be here.

When someone says ‘no pressure’, it means that there is no need to do something right away.





Allan assures Claire that she doesn’t need to tell him now about what she’s feeling, but that when she is ready, he will be there for with kindness and empathy.





There is another word that is similar to empathy. That word is sympathy.





What exactly is the difference between the two?





To have empathy means to be able to understand what someone is going through and to be able to share their feelings.





To have sympathy means to simply observe and accept that someone is struggling.





Both are good things to feel. However, there is more closeness and warmth in empathy.





With empathy, you’re showing the other person that you can feel what they are feeling and that you understand them.





In this next scenario, Allan speaks to Claire with empathy.





Claire



I’m sorry I’ve been shutting you off lately. I just haven’t felt like myself.





Allan



It’s okay. I understand. We all go through struggles.





Claire



It just feels like my world is falling apart. I lost my job and my partner left me. It’s all too much.





Allan



Oh, I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I know how hard it is to open up, so thank you for trusting me. I wish I could make things better.





Claire



Thanks for being such a good friend, Allan.





Allan



Of course. I’m always a shoulder to cry on. You’re strong and you’ll get through this, but when things get a bit too much and you need support, I’m always here for you.







True friends are there for each other even when times are tough.





Claire first apologises to Allan, saying,



I’m sorry I’ve been shutting you off lately. I just haven’t felt like myself.

To shut someone off means to not communicate with them.





She says that she hasn’t been feeling like herself. This means that she hasn’t been feeling well lately or she hasn’t been behaving like she usually does.





Allan assures her that it’s okay and that,



We all go through struggles.

By saying this, Allan is empathising with Claire. It shows that he understands her because like everyone else, he also has times when he is struggling.





Claire says,



It just feels like my world is falling apart.

When someone says that they world is falling apart, it means that they are going through something so difficult and serious that their whole life has changed.





Can you remember what things were difficult and serious for Claire? She lost her job and her partner left her. I think that if this happened to me I’d probably also say…



It’s all too much.

‘It’s all too much’ is an expression you can say when things get overwhelming, meaning to feel like too much, when bad things are just happening all at once.





After learning of her struggles, Allan says these three things to show her empathy and care:



I’m so sorry you’re going through this.

I know how hard it is to open up, so thank you for trusting me.

To open up means to communicate more.



I wish I could make things better.

These are such kind words to show that you are there for those you care about.





You could also say ‘It’s okay to be scared or sad’, ‘I’m sorry you’re hurting’ or ‘I feel awful imagining what you’re going through.’





Claire thanks Allan for being a good friend and Allan responds,



I’m always a shoulder to cry on.

‘A shoulder to cry on’ is someone who is willing to listen and be there for someone who is having a difficult time.





He says,



You’re strong and you’ll get through this, but when things get a bit too much and you need support, I’m always here for you.

Allan shows kindness by reassuring her that she is strong and that he is there for her. When you reassure someone, you make them feel comfortable with their decisions.





Claire is lucky to have Allan, but what if there’s no one you trust enough to talk with about your struggles, or what if you need more professional help?





Fortunately, in Australia, you can talk with a doctor, mental health professional and even call a mental health hotline for support.





A hotline is a special phone number set up for a specific reason.





There are different hotlines you can call depending on the situation you are in – if you’re depressed, meaning you are feeling constantly unhappy, or even going through abuse in the home, which we will discuss later in this episode.





If you haven’t reached out for professional help before, you may not know how to start the conversation. You don’t need to worry. Just imagine you are talking to a trusted friend.





Listen to these examples for things you might say:



I’ve been going through a rough patch lately. Claire





A rough patch is a difficult situation.



I feel so out of depth with work and I’ve been struggling with my personal life. Allan





To be out of depth means to be in a situation that is beyond your capabilities or understanding.



I’ve been feeling so depressed and anxious. Claire

While depressed means to constantly feel unhappy, to feel anxious means to feel worried or uneasy.





There can be times that you feel only one of these feelings or both of them at the same time.



I need support. Allan

These three words are powerful and will help get you the support you need.





There are many things that can cause us to struggle, such as work, money and failing relationships.





But what if you’re struggling because of abuse and violence that you are experiencing at home? How do you ask for support? Where do you turn?





Here with me today is Edinel Magtibay from SBS Filipino, whom I worked with on ‘ Breaking Our Silence ’, a podcast series on domestic violence.





Hi Edinel!





Edinel



Hi Nikki! Thanks for having me today to talk about this very difficult but important issue. We went through tough conversations, didn’t we? But I could only imagine how much harder it was for our interviewees to talk about their experiences.





Nikki



Yes, very true. Do you remember some of the ways you were able to gain their trust and get them to open up?





Edinel



It was important to show empathy, to show them that we weren’t only reporting on their stories, but that we cared.





Some of the things I said were, ‘I know how hard it is for you to open up, so thank you for trusting me’ and ‘I wish I could make things better’.





Nikki



Also, we didn’t push. If they weren’t ready to talk yet, we waited and said ‘No pressure. When you’re ready to talk, we’ll be here.’





Edinel



Yes. I think us doing that series with empathy was also life-changing for us. For me now, whenever I go through rough patches or I feel out of depth, I remember the strength of our interviewees.





Nikki



Same here. If you’re listening today and you’re struggling with abuse in the home, please know that you can ask for help





We hope this episode has helped you learn how to ask for help in English, but if you don’t feel confident speaking in English, don’t let that stop you. There is support in your language .





Where to get help:

If you're a victim of family violence or know someone who is, you can call 1800 RESPECT to get help.





If you require emotional support, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1800 22 46 36.





If you need an interpreter, call 13 14 50.



