호주 핵잠수함 도입계획 발표에 중국 반발..."지역 평화 파괴행위"

A nuclear-powered U.S. Navy submarine cruises into the Navy Port at Port Canaveral. According to U.S. officials, Australia is expected to purchase as many as five Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to be delivered in the 2030s pursuant to an agreement between the United States, Australia, and Great Britain. (Photo by Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA