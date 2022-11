SBS 한국어 저녁 뉴스: 2022년 11월 3일 목요일

FILE - Tottenham' s Son Heung-min receives treatment after taking a knock during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Source: AP / Daniel Cole/AP