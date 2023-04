SBS 한국어 저녁 뉴스: 2022년 4월 25일 화요일

epa10589955 A handout photo made available by the South Korea Presidential Office shows 28 South Korean nationals arriving on a South Korean C-130J military transport aircraft after being evacuated from Sudan, at an airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 24 April 2023. Heavy armed clashes between the military and rival paramilitay groups have been occurring in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan since 15 April 2023. EPA/SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT/EPA