SBS 한국어 아침 뉴스: 2023년 3월 16일 목요일

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 16, 2023. North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in a display of military might Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Source: AP / Ahn Young-joon/AP