SBS 한국어 아침 뉴스: 2022년 5월 26일 금요일

epa10652680 A handout photo made available by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) of South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri, carrying eight satellites, lifts off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, 25 May 2023. South Korea's science minister confirmed that the launch of the Nuri was successfully completed. EPA/KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE HANDOUT/EPA