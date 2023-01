SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2023년 1월 7일 토요일

File photo dated 28/02/08 of Prince Harry sitting in his position on a Spartan armoured vehicle in the Helmand province, Southern Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex has launched a libel case against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over a story claiming he had fallen out of touch with the Royal Marines.. Issue date: Monday December 8, 2020. Schillings, the legal firm representing the Sussexes, filed the action against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) at the High Court at the end of last month, the PA news agency understands. It is understood the claim relates to a story published by the newspaper in October which is said to have alleged that Harry had not been in touch with the Marines since quitting as a working royal in March. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire Source: AAP, Press Association / John Stillwell