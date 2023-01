SBS 한국어 아침 뉴스: 2023년 1월 2일 월요일

North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on , South Korea's military said. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Ryongsong area in Pyongyang at 2:50 a.m, on January 1, 2023 (AAP Image/ Photo by Kim Jae-Hwan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA