SBS 한국어 저녁 뉴스: 2022년 12월 21일 수요일

A supplied image shows the caskets of Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold during the memorial service for the two police constables killed in the Wieambilla shooting tragedy, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A memorial service with full police honours will be held in Brisbane for Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold, who were killed in the Wieambilla shooting tragedy. (AAP Image/Supplied by the Queensland Police Service) Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE