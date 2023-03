SBS 한국어 저녁 뉴스: 2023년 3월 7일 화요일

Yang geum-deok and Kim Sung-joo (both front L), plaintiff, 'Victim of Forced Labor of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries during World War II', supporters and members of the main opposition Democratic Party hold a rally in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 March 2023. Atendees protested the government's solution for addressing the compensation issue of wartime forced labor by Japan. The government formally proposed compensating more than a dozen victims through a Seoul-backed public foundation, instead of direct payment from the responsible Japanese firms. (AAP Image/ EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN) Source: EPA / JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA