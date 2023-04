SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2023년 4월 23일 일요일

Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel are seen during an official farewell at the Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Around 300 ADF members, primarily from Brisbane's 7th Brigade will join around 100 personnel from the New Zealand Defence Force in Iraq, to form Task Force Taji. The soldiers will help train local Iraqi forces in the International fight against Islamic State (IS) militants. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt