16/03 film captures a genocide, wins tens of international awards

Film-maker Danny Darren recieves tens of awards for 16/03 the movie Source: Supplied
Published 9 September 2018 at 5:20pm, updated 9 September 2018 at 5:25pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Kurdish filmmaker and actor Danny Darren we discuss the success of his movie 16/03 that retells the story of a boy who lost his family during the chemical attack on the Kurdish town of Halabja. The feature film has already won many international awards and currently nominated for a number of other awards in international film festivals around the world.
