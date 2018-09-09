SBS Kurdish

16/03 film captures a genocide, wins tens of international awards

Film-maker Danny Darren recieves tens of awards for 16/03 the movie

Film-maker Danny Darren recieves tens of awards for 16/03 the movie Source: Supplied

Published 9 September 2018 at 5:20pm, updated 9 September 2018 at 5:25pm
By Roza Germian
In this interview with Kurdish filmmaker and actor Danny Darren we discuss the success of his movie 16/03 that retells the story of a boy who lost his family during the chemical attack on the Kurdish town of Halabja. The feature film has already won many international awards and currently nominated for a number of other awards in international film festivals around the world.

