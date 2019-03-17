1988 chemical attack on Halabja will not be forgotten

Durding the chimical weapons attack over 5000 innocent children, women and men lost their livers and 10,000 wounded. The use of chimical weapons not only effected humans but it had a big impact on the environment as well destroying every living thing.





We spoke to Hikmat Halabjay from Halabja who lost his mother and father, six sisters and two brothers when Halabja was attacked by chemical weapons in March 1988. Halabja’s Remembrance Day is held every year by Kurds all over the world including Australia. Thousands of people attend Halabja Memorial Monument on this day to remember the victims.





Source: Supplied by Hikmat Halabjay



