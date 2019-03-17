SBS Kurdish

1988 chemical attack on Halabja will not be forgotten

SBS Kurdish

Hikmat Halabjay in Halabja

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2019 at 3:31pm, updated 17 March 2021 at 10:53am
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

March 16 1988 was one of the darkest days for the Kurdish nation. The day the city of Halabja was attacked by Saddam Hussein’s regime using chemical weapons.

Published 17 March 2019 at 3:31pm, updated 17 March 2021 at 10:53am
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Durding the chimical weapons attack over 5000 innocent children, women and men lost their livers and 10,000 wounded. The use of chimical weapons not only effected humans but it had a big impact on the environment as well destroying every living thing.

We spoke to Hikmat Halabjay from Halabja who lost his mother and father, six sisters and two brothers when Halabja was attacked by chemical weapons in March 1988. Halabja’s Remembrance Day is held every year by Kurds all over the world including Australia. Thousands of people attend Halabja Memorial Monument on this day to remember the victims.

A gathering in Halabja to remember the victims
Source: Supplied by Hikmat Halabjay


Hikmat Halabjay in Halabja
Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News