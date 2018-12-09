SBS Kurdish

70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is it all fixed?

SBS Kurdish

Dr H V Evatt

Dr Herbert Vere Evatt at the United Nations in 1949. Source: National Archives of Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 9 December 2018 at 3:39pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Around the world events are being held to mark 70 years (Dec 10th 1948) since the ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The document, drafted after the Second World War, set out for the first time the basic rights and fundamental freedoms to which all human beings are entitled.

Published 9 December 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 9 December 2018 at 3:39pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News