93rd anniversary of execution of Kurdish rebellion leader Sheik Said

Şêx Seîdê Pîran-hanged with most of the other rebel leader

Şêx Seîdê Pîran-hanged with most of the other rebel leaders Source: Public Domain

Published 29 June 2018 at 8:08pm
By Hatice Kamer
Our correspndent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the results of the elections in Turkey, the 93rd anniversary of the hanging of leader of the Kurdish rebellion after being tricked by Turkish troops, commanded by Ali Riza Artunkal, in 1925, and more...

