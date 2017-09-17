A 5,000 meter long Kurdistan flag hopes to break Guiness World Record

Largest flag in the world in the making in Kurdistan Source: Ahmed Ghafur
Published 17 September 2017 at 5:43pm, updated 17 September 2017 at 6:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dilgash Remezan is one of those who is involved in the making of the longest Kurdistan flag to be made, which about 5,000 meters long. In this interview he tells us about the project and how the flag will be paraded in the Kurdish cities of south Kurdistan (Iraq).
Published 17 September 2017 at 5:43pm, updated 17 September 2017 at 6:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share