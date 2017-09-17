SBS Kurdish

A 5,000 meter long Kurdistan flag hopes to break Guiness World Record

Largest Kurdistan flag

Largest flag in the world in the making in Kurdistan Source: Ahmed Ghafur

Published 17 September 2017 at 5:43pm, updated 17 September 2017 at 6:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dilgash Remezan is one of those who is involved in the making of the longest Kurdistan flag to be made, which about 5,000 meters long. In this interview he tells us about the project and how the flag will be paraded in the Kurdish cities of south Kurdistan (Iraq).

