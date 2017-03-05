SBS Kurdish

A deplomantic row between Turkey and Germany

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a meeting in Istanbul

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a meeting in Istanbul Source: Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Press Service/AP

Published 5 March 2017 at 4:13pm
A row between Ankara and Berlin over the cancellation of two Turkish political rallies in Germany is continuing to escalate.And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan is now accusing Berlin of "aiding and harbouring" terror interests following the arrest in Turkey of a German journalist.

