A historic interview with Mr Jalal Talabani in 1993

President Jalal Talabani

Published 8 October 2017 at 3:34pm, updated 8 October 2017 at 6:59pm
This historical interview was conducted by Chahin Baker (Shahîn Bekir Soreklî) the former EP of SBS Kurdish in March 1993. The interview is with former Iraqi president and Secretary General of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mr Jalal Talabani in Damscus, Syria. Mr Talabani passed away in a German hospital on 3/10/2017.

