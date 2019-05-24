SBS Kurdish

A Kurdish community conference in Brisbane to highlight Iran's human rights record

Salah Pourasad with Sentor Claire Moore

Salah Pourasad with Sentor Claire Moore Source: Supplied

Published 24 May 2019 at 7:58pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 8:03pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

We speak to Salah Pourasad from Brisbane, Queensland regarding the upcoming Kurdish community conference that will focus of Islamic Republic of Iran's human rights record, terrorism policy and the future. The conference will be held on the 8th of June 2019.

