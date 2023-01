Zimnako was eventually adopted by an Iranian woman, a widow of the Iran-Iraq war, and already a mother of two, in a city near Afghanistan border. At the age of 16-17 Zimnako lost the only mother he knew. He was stateless and had no civil rights in Iran.





Through his continuous efforts, Zimnako's life was turned around as he was reunited with his biological mother at the age of 22 in Halabja, Kurdistan.