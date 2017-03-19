A year after deal, Turkey threatens EU to 'forget' it

People waiting to go to a detention centre in Hungary in 2015 Source: AAP
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to drop a key deal with the European Union on migrants and refugees a year after it was signed.As tensions escalate between Turkey and several European countries, he says the EU can "forget about" Turkey readmitting failed asylum seekers who have reached Europe via Turkey.
Available in other languages
