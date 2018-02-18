SBS Kurdish

About 350 milion children living in conflict areas around the world

Injured children with their brothers at a hospital in Syria

Injured children sit near their brothers at a hospital after a bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, 08 February 2018 (issued 09 February 2018). Source: AAP

Published 18 February 2018 at 2:15pm
Presented by Roza Germian
The Save the Children charity organisation says about 350 million children around the world are now living in areas affected by conflict. A new report by the agency shows most of the children live in the Middle East and Asia and lack access to basic education and healthcare.

