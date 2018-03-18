Adelaide Kurds protest Turkish military operation in Afrin

Kurds protest in Adelaide Source: Supplied
Published 18 March 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 3:32pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurdsin Adelaide have been protesting Turkish military operation against Kurds in Afrin. Their first protest took place on Friday in front of the office of Minister for Defence Industries Christopher Pyne, then in Adelaide CBD on Satudary. We speak with Hejar Siyani from Adelaide about their activities.
Published 18 March 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 3:32pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share