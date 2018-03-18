SBS Kurdish

Adelaide Kurds protest Turkish military operation in Afrin

Kurds protest in Adelaide

Kurds protest in Adelaide

Published 18 March 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 3:32pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Kurdsin Adelaide have been protesting Turkish military operation against Kurds in Afrin. Their first protest took place on Friday in front of the office of Minister for Defence Industries Christopher Pyne, then in Adelaide CBD on Satudary. We speak with Hejar Siyani from Adelaide about their activities.

Available in other languages
