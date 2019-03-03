Advocates call for terrorist's orphans to be returned home

Source: SBS
Published 3 March 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Human rights advocates are calling on the government to bring the orphaned children of Australia’s most notorious terrorist believed to be trapped in IS territory in Syria home to safety. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledges Khaled Sharrouf’s children are not responsible for their parents' crimes, but says there is little Australia can do to offer them safe passage.
Published 3 March 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share