Afrin Support group created in Erbil

Afrin Support group Source: Supplied
Published 28 January 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 3:45pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Reporting from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur cover the latest event in the Kurdistan Region, where a new group has been formed for supporting the Kurdish region of Afrin in Syria/Rojava, and against the Turkish miltary operation.
Published 28 January 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 3:45pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share