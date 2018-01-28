SBS Kurdish

Afrin Support group created in Erbil

Support for Afrin

Published 28 January 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 3:45pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Available in other languages

Reporting from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur cover the latest event in the Kurdistan Region, where a new group has been formed for supporting the Kurdish region of Afrin in Syria/Rojava, and against the Turkish miltary operation.

