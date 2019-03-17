SBS Kurdish

Aid agencies call for help for the children of Syria's 8-year war

Syrian refugee children at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon

Source: AAP

Published 17 March 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 17 March 2019 at 3:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Eight years from the start of the war in Syria, children continue to suffer the conflict's effects. A recent survey by World Vision found more than 60 per cent of Syrian children they spoke to fear violence, war and losing a family member, while another agency is pointing to the dire conditions also facing children of foreign nationalities.

