Aid agencies condemn Australia’s slow pace of Syrian, Iraqi refugee intake

Published 11 September 2016
Source: SBS
One year after the Federal Government committed to taking an extra 12,000 refugees from the Syrian and Iraqi crises, aid agencies have criticised the slow pace of resettlement. Less than 30 per cent of that number have been resettled in Australia so far.
