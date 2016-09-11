SBS Kurdish

Aid agencies condemn Australia’s slow pace of Syrian, Iraqi refugee intake

NEWZULU/Richard Milnes

Source: AAP

Published 11 September 2016 at 1:08pm, updated 12 September 2016 at 4:57pm
Source: SBS
One year after the Federal Government committed to taking an extra 12,000 refugees from the Syrian and Iraqi crises, aid agencies have criticised the slow pace of resettlement. Less than 30 per cent of that number have been resettled in Australia so far.

