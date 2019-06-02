SBS Kurdish

All change, but no change, for the property market

SBS Kurdish

Sydney real estate (AAP)

Sydney real estate (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2019 at 4:23pm, updated 2 June 2019 at 6:52pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Winter is typically a quiet time for the real estate sector. But are changes by the banking regulator, a no change of government, and an expected change by the Reserve Bank, enough to change the fortunes of the property market?

Published 2 June 2019 at 4:23pm, updated 2 June 2019 at 6:52pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News