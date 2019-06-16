SBS Kurdish

All major parties to participate in new KRG cabinet

Kurdistan Parliament

Kurdistan Parliament

Published 16 June 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 16 June 2019 at 3:13pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Available in other languages

Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest development about the establishment of the new KRG cabinet after the new Kurdish President was recent sworn-in. Major parties such as the PUK and Gorran have plans to take part in the new cabinet.

