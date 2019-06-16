All major parties to participate in new KRG cabinet

Kurdistan Parliament Source: kurdistan-parliament.org
Published 16 June 2019
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest development about the establishment of the new KRG cabinet after the new Kurdish President was recent sworn-in. Major parties such as the PUK and Gorran have plans to take part in the new cabinet.
