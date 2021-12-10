SBS Kurdish

'All refugees need is freedom and dignity to chart their own path': Tim Buxton

Tim Buxton, founder of You Belong

Source: Tim Buxton

Published 10 December 2021 at 7:59pm, updated 11 December 2021 at 1:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
December 10 is Human Rights Day, a day celebrated across the world every year. Tim Buxton is our guest speaking about this special day. He is the founder of You Belong Australia – based in Toowoomba, Qld, it’s an organisation that assists refugees in many ways. Mr Buxton is also the curator of the Justice Matters podcast.

