'All refugees need is freedom and dignity to chart their own path': Tim Buxton

Source: Tim Buxton
Published 10 December 2021 at 7:59pm, updated 11 December 2021 at 1:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
December 10 is Human Rights Day, a day celebrated across the world every year. Tim Buxton is our guest speaking about this special day. He is the founder of You Belong Australia – based in Toowoomba, Qld, it’s an organisation that assists refugees in many ways. Mr Buxton is also the curator of the Justice Matters podcast.
