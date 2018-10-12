Allergies and asthma, are they connected?

Woman with pollen allergy Source: Getty Images
Spring is beautiful time of the year, but it's also a key time of the year for seasonal allergies. As plants release pollen, millions of people with hay fever start to sniffle and sneeze. There's no cure but you can take steps to control springtime allergies, from medication to household habits. The situation does not help asthmatic people either. General practitioner Dr Michael Sorani speaks to us about allergies, springtime and its connections with asthma.
