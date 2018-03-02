Almost 6,000 Australians a year die of alcohol-related disease

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases analysed Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2018 at 6:44pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 6:49pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages
A new report suggests alcohol-related diseases cause nearly 6,000 Australian deaths each year. Medical experts are calling for health-warning labels to become mandatory on alcohol bottles and a limit on alcohol advertising.
